Rockford Police release a sketch of a possible serial rapist

Rockford Police release a sketch of the suspect they believe is responsible for the five sexual assaults and two strong armed robberies that have happened over the last year.

The incidents all took place on the city's Northwest side with the most recent happening last week. Police say they all could be connected.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s, around 5'4, and 145 pounds.

Rockford Police Detective Gabe Wassner says the department is doing their best to solve the case.

"Trust me we are grinding away at it absolutely," he said.

Rockford Police also remind residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.