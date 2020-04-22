Rockford-based Mercyhealth cuts salaries for some employees

Rockford-based Mercyhealth announced it will be slashing salaries for employees in leadership positions as well as for some physicians.

The health care provider, which operates in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, says it is on track to lose over $30 million this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mercyhealth says it has already taken actions to reduce costs by furloughing workers in non-direct patient care, administrative areas and their outpatient and clinic areas.

The health system says it is now forced to take that one step further, by reducing pay by 10 percent for all employees in leadership positions and some reductions in physicians' pay.

“While we all know these actions are not easy, we also know we need to make these adjustments in order to adapt to the massive changes to our business,” says Javon Bea, President/CEO Mercyhealth, according to a statement Wednesday afternoon.