Rockford, Rockford, this one's for you baby."

One trick-or-treater dressed up as Rockford native and 2019 NBA Champion Fred VanVleet for Halloween.

Jerry Cosby Jr., a seven-year-old from Rockford, dressed up as the hometown hero.

His mother, Ashli Kizer, shared photos on Facebook.

Jerry suited up in a Toronto Raptors jersey. He even donned a fake chipped tooth, mimicking the time vanvleet was elbowed in the face during Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals.