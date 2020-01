Rocky Johnson, a World Wide Wrestling pioneer and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has died.

Johnson passed away on Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area, TMZ reports. He was 75.

Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson began his career in the National Wrestling Alliance in the 1960s.

But he stepped into the national spotlight in the 1980s, when he found success in the WWE.

Johnson retired in 1991. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.