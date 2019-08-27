Rodgers calls Luck's retirement "Self-less. Not selfish"

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has some strong feelings about the way Indianapolis Colts fans reacted to the announcement of Andrew Luck deciding to retire.

"I thought it was pretty disgusting. He's making a really tough decision...When I think about it I would have thought it would have been more of a standing ovation-type thing and a thank you than boo's," Rodgers said Monday.

The news broke that Luck at the age of 29 would walk away from the NFL while the Colts were playing a home preseason game against the Bears.

Fans began booing their once-beloved quarterback as he exited the field.'

Rodgers also blamed the process of the news breaking during the game.

"He makes the decision. I don't know why that doesn't stay in-house to protect him a little bit," Rodgers said.

"I 100% respect him immensely for his decision. I salute him for choosing quality of life," Rodgers said.

"I know what it's like to deal with rehab and going through injuries... What he went through to get himself back on the field is what it means to be a leader and I'm excited for him. I think what he did is actually very self-less. Not selfish," Rodgers added.