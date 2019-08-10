Roll and Stroll for Pancreas Cancer

Help UW Carbone Cancer Center find a cure for Pancreas Cancer by partaking in a bike ride or walk on Sunday, August 11th.

You can partake in a 10K bike ride, a 50K bike ride, or a 2 mile walk that is wheelchair accessible.

The event starts and ends at Capital Brewery in Middleton. Participants will return to enjoy a beverage and a bite to eat, while listening to a live band.

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson, who lost brothers to the disease, will be the headline speaker. He'll be joined by Middleton mayor Gurdip Brar.

Charley Quirt, a volunteer with Roll & Stroll, lost his wife Judith to the disease in 2011 after her courageous 15-month battle with the disease. He shared with NBC15's Gabriella Rusk the impact the cancer can take on a family.

Pancreas cancer is the 3rd leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.