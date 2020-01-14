Madison Police: No one injured in Beltline rollover crash

A rollover crash on the Beltline near John Nolen Drive is causing delays Tuesday.

According to Dane County Communications, a rollover crash happened around 11:05 a.m. on the South Towne Drive off ramp to the westbound Beltline.

Authorities have blocked the shoulder and a portion of the ramp merging lane. The South Towne Drive off ramp and John Nolen Drive remained open.

Madison Police Department spokesman said there were two people inside the SUV and no one was injured in the crash.