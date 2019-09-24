Rollover crash closes lanes on I-39/90 near Madison

The Wisconsin DOT says the left lanes of I-39/90 in both directions are closed south of Madison near McFarland as State Patrol cleans up after a pickup truck rollover crash.

Wisconsin State Patrol says no one was hurt in the crash, but there is some damage and debris on the interstate.

The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. As of 6:45 a.m., traffic heading into Madison was backed up for at least 5 miles near the crash site.

No word on what caused the crash or how long the area will be closed.

