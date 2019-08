UPDATE (6:15 a.m.):

All lanes on Highway 14 have been reopened.

_______

Highway 14 near Oregon is closed in both directions Monday morning as crews respond to a rollover crash.

According to Dane County Dispatch, officials were called to the single-vehicle crash at Hill Road just before 5:30 a.m.

Lanes are closed in both directions near Oregon. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it should take around 2 hours to clear the crash.