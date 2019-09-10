Lane of Hwy 29 remains closed after 10,000 lbs. of oil byproduct spills during crash

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said a trailer rollover Tuesday morning on Highway 29 spilled 10,000 pounds of a product similar to coal. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. State Highway 29 eastbound just east of US 51. The semi was hauling petroleum coke.

With the assistance of the Marathon County Highway Department and a HAZMAT removal team, the spill is currently being cleaned off the highway. There is no danger to the public, however the highway is slippery because the product is petroleum based.

Because of the clean up, the left eastbound lane of State Highway 29 will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

The adult male driver was transported to a local for what is believed to be minor injuries. There were no other occupants of the vehicle.





The crash was on Highway 29 east of I-39 and west of the Wisconsin River.