Rooted gives families fresh produce throughout the summer

Community Groundworks and Center for Resilient Cities has a new name, Rooted. The mission is still the same, provide people with food, land and learning how to sustain a healthy garden.

The produce is grown at the Troy Farm Gardens on Madison's north side. People can pay to be a member and receive a box of fresh produce every week for the summer harvest season. For the first time, the organization is offering 75 families who are facing food insecurity in Dane County a box of fresh produce for free during the 21 weeks for the summer harvest.

"As an organization that focuses on farming and gardening it's really important to us to be able to supply people with the food that we grow," Marcia Caton Campbell, Executive Director of Rooted, said.

Campbell said Rooted is working with community groups to identify the 75 families who are facing food insecurity. The families will start receiving a produce box once the summer harvest starts on June 4.

"We're just thrilled to be able to do that. Because it's 75 families for 21 weeks each and that's a lot of food that's a lot of support and hopefully new friends for us," Campbell said.

For others who receive produce from the Troy Farm Gardens Campbell says she hopes to have a new model for pick-up soon. "I hope people will be able to tell the worker what vegetables they want then the worker will box them up and place them in the car," Campbell says.

Pick-up for summer harvest produce is expected to start June 4. If you're interested in learning more about how you can receive fresh produce from Troy Farm Gardens click here.