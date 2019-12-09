Rose Bowl excitement means high demand for tickets

After seven years, the Wisconsin Badgers are returning to the Rose Bowl. While the team is getting ready to head to Southern California, fans are buzzing to get their hands on tickets.

The message from the university is: don't wait. UW-Madison expects tickets and travel packages to sell out very fast, possibly within the week.

"I would suggest trying to get them as soon as possible for those that are interested," said Patrick Herb. Director of Brand Strategy for UW Athletics.

Season ticket holders and donors had the chance to buy tickets Sunday and Monday until noon, while student season ticket holders can buy tickets from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday.

The university is selling 20,000 tickets in total, so there should be plenty leftover for the general public starting Tuesday afternoon.

"A lot have been sold already to our season ticket holder base and so that number is shrinking," Herb said.

For many fans, the ticket is just one part of the experience. The Wisconsin Alumni Association is selling three and four-night travel packages for people who want a little more out of the trip.

"[The package] also includes all the extras, the pep rally, the pregame tailgate," said Jeff Wendorf, Vice President of Advancement for the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

Those travel packages are disappearing quickly.

"I would anticipate by tomorrow we may even be sold out of our packages," Wendorf said Monday afternoon.

The university is not the only one seeing that high demand. Mary Miller, owner of Middleton Travel said her agency sold 40 to 50 travel packages in less than 24 hours.

"It will not surprise me if by the end of this week or even before, everything is sold out," Miller said.

The university said they are not surprised by the excitement. The Rose Bowl, they said, is something that every Badger fan wants to see.

"The experience is one of those things where if you're a badger fan, you want to cross that off your list as I've seen my team play in what is largely considered the greatest bowl there is," Herb said.

Tickets for the public go on sale on Tuesday at noon with a limit of 12 tickets per person. You can buy tickets online at uwbadgers.com, at the UW-Madison Ticket office or over the phone.

To look at travel packages offered by the Alumni Association, click here.

With the excitement surrounding the Rose Bowl, there is a danger of scammers trying to take advantage of eager fans.

"Anytime you have that recipe of a lot of money and not a whole lot of tickets, you're going to find a lot of scammers," said Lara Sutherlin from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Sutherlin offered some basic tips to help fans avoid any Rose Bowl scams.

First, you should buy your ticket from the official ticket broker, like UW-Madison, or from a trusted re-seller. If you're unsure about whether a re-seller is trustworthy, you can call DATCP to find out if there have been complaints about that business.

Sutherlin also said people should not post pictures of their tickets on social media. Those pictures can be used to create fake tickets and resold.

Last, Sutherlin recommends people always pay with a credit card. If you are a victim of fraud, credit card companies have protections in place that can help you get your money back.