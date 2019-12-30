Rose Parade grand marshals share preview ahead of event

The 131st Rose Parade is just two days away. You can watch the event from Pasadena, California, on January 1st at 10 a.m. on NBC15. Grand Marshals Gina Torres and Laurie Hernandez spoke with Morning Anchor Meghan Reistad Monday morning about the 18 million flowers used on the floats, what it means to be a grand marshal of the event and the parade’s theme for 2020 “The Power of Hope.”