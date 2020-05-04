Pick ' Save & Costco to limit meat purchases

Shoppers at Roundy’s and Pick ‘n Save will soon see limits on how much meat they can buy per trip to the grocery store.

Their parent company Kroger announced it will limit ground beef and pork purchases in some of stores nationwide. On Monday, a Roundy’s spokesperson confirmed to NBC15 that all 106 of its Wisconsin stores, which includes its Pick ‘n Saves and Markets, will be affected.

In a statement, Kroger blamed the new caps on a shortage of workers at meat processing plants, which has caused a slowdown in output.

“We source from various plants in the U.S. and our stores continue to be supplied with beef, chicken and pork products,” Roundy’s spokesperson James Hyland said. “However, until meat processing plants are running at full production output again, Roundy’s customers will experience limits on some proteins and less variety in various cuts and product options in other proteins.”

Costco is also limiting purchase of fresh beef, pork and poultry products to a total of three items per member.

Other large grocers said they expect to be periodically out of stock on different types of cuts.

In recent weeks, top meat suppliers have announced temporary closures as their workers fall ill with COVID-19.

President Trump signed an executive order to compel meat plants to stay open during the crisis.