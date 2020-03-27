Roys announces bid to succeed Risser in Wisconsin Senate

A former state representative who ran for both Congress and governor is now seeking to replace retiring state Sen. Fred Risser in the Wisconsin Senate.

Kelda Roys announced Friday that she is running for the Senate seat representing the heart of Madison.

Risser announced Thursday that he would not seek reelection in November to the seat he has held since 1962.

Roys served in the state Assembly from 2009 until 2013. She ran for Congress in 2012 and for governor in 2018 but lost in the primaries both times.

Three others had announced candidacies before Risser said he was retiring.

