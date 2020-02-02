Runway design competition supports Madison Reading Project

The Read(y) to Wear fundraising event is back for its 4th year. The annual event will feature twelve Madison-area teams who compete in a friendly paper inspired runway design competition.

This year’s event will be on Saturday, February 8th at 7 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel. the theme is ‘Journey in Time’ and all the runway looks are constructed with any form of paper, including book pages, newsprint, cardboard and tissue paper.

All the money raised goes to support the Madison Reading Project who provides multilingual literacy reinforcement programs and free books to underserved children.

To purchase tickets or support a team, click here.