Pecotonica Area Superintendent enters race for state schools superintendent

A rural educator is entering the race for state schools superintendent. Pecatonica Area School District Superintendent Jill Underly declared her candidacy Thursday.

"I am excited to announce my candidacy for the position of State Superintendent of Public Instruction, and I look forward to the work ahead and to moving public education, and equity for every child in Wisconsin, forward,” she said in a statement released Thursday.

She has served as superintendent for Pecatonica since 2015. Prior to that she was an assistant director at the state Department of Public Instruction, an academic advisor at UW-Madison and a high school teacher.

“My favorite part of being a superintendent is that every day, I am working to help every child be the best version of themselves,” said Dr. Underly. "Every child deserves a high quality public education regardless of their zip code and regardless of whatever economic opportunities they have at home. That has been and always will be my

mission.”

Voters will choose the next state superintendent in an April 2021 general election. Incumbent state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced in January she won't run.

