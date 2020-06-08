Rusk County officials investigate double homicide

Rusk County law enforcement are investigating the deaths of two people who were found dead in a home Sunday. The case has been ruled a double homicide.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the Rusk County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a home near Sheldon on June 7 after a family member visited the home and found the two people dead.

Investigators have not identified the victims, but say they were found dead in a home on Market Road in the Town of Marshall, in Rusk County.

Officials believe this was a targeted incident and the public is not at risk.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They are also assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol.

