Ruth's Chris high-end steak chain returns $20M small-business loan

Ruth's Chris Steak House will return the $20 million coronavirus small-business loan it got from the federal government's $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, NBC News reports.

The Paycheck Protection Program was created to help support millions of small businesses who have taken a hit during the pandemic.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, which owns the Ruth's Chris Steak House brand, managed to secure two $10 million loans. The group owns a 100 steakhouses across North America.

With fewer than 500 employees at each restaurant, the company insisted it met the eligibility requirements for the loan.

But the chain came under fire for taking a small-business loan as a multi-million-dollar corporation.

"We intended to repay this loan in adherence with government guidelines, but as we learned more about the funding limitations of the program and the unintended impact, we have decided to accelerate that repayment," Cheryl Henry, CEO of Ruth's Hospitality Group, said in a statement. "It is our hope that these funds are loaned to another company to protect their employees."