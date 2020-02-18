Ryan Newman ‘awake and speaking with family and doctors’ after scary Daytona 500 crash

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family, a day after a horrific crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500.

According to Roush Fenway Racing, Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 that took two days, but the celebration in victory lane was muted because of a crash on the final lap that saw Newman’s car go airborne and flip on the track several times. Before going off the air, the television broadcast said that Newman was being taken by ambulance to a Daytona area hospital.

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the counrty. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond,” a statement from Roush Fenway Racing read.

A couple of race fans traveled to Roush Fenway headquarters in Concord Monday night to show their support for Newman. Newman is a driver for Roush Fenway.

Chris Strausbaugh said he moved to the Charlotte area strictly so he could be closer to professional racing. He was watching the Daytona 500 and saw the wreck involving Newman.

“My heart sank. I covered my mouth. Again, I don’t mean to repeat myself but I feel a lot like I did the day Dale Earnhardt died,” explained Strausbaugh.

A couple of race fans traveled to Roush Fenway headquarters in Concord Monday night to show their support for Newman. Newman is a driver for Roush Fenway.

Chris Strausbaugh said he moved to the Charlotte area strictly so he could be closer to professional racing. He was watching the Daytona 500 and saw the wreck involving Newman.

“My heart sank. I covered my mouth. Again, I don’t mean to repeat myself but I feel a lot like I did the day Dale Earnhardt died,” explained Strausbaugh.

He offered kind words about the injured driver.

“I idolize NASCAR drivers and Ryan is one I’ve seen since I was little until adulthood and I just want the best for him and obviously hope he pulls through,” said Strausbaugh.

Liam Brotherton, an aspiring driver, said he was fearing the worst when he saw the crash, but was happy to learn Newman’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

“I came here fearing the worst and just hoping that I would find some peace here and to hear that he’s alright is just incredible,” said Brotherton.

Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, took time to speak to WBTV after flying into the Concord Regional Airport Monday night. Gibbs’ driver, Hamlin, won the race. Gibbs said he was in the winner’s circle when he got word that Newman had been badly injured.

“After a few minutes in there we were celebrating and then the word came to us, so I think for all of us and everybody in the racing community, the NASCAR community, we’re all praying for Ryan and certainly he’s got our prayers going with him. Everybody’s traveling and everybody’s concerned about it, so we’ll continue to pray and hopefully we get a good report,” said Gibbs.

Newman is expected to be OK, according to a team’s statement.

