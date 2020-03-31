SBA details disaster loan assistance to Wis. small businesses

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Wisconsin small businesses suffering substantial economic loss as a result of COVID-19.

Following a request received from Gov. Tony Evers on March 18, the disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in the entire state of Wisconsin, according to the SBA.

“SBA is strongly committed to providing the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist Wisconsin small businesses with federal disaster loans. We will be swift in our efforts to help these small businesses recover from the financial impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza announced on Tuesday.

SBA Customer Service Representatives will be available to answer questions about SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and explain the application process.

“Small businesses, private non-profit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted as a direct result of the Coronavirus

(COVID-19) since Jan. 31, 2020, may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster

not occurred,” Carranza said.

Eligibility for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is based on the financial impact of the Coronavirus. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses. The interest rate for private nonprofit organizations is 2.75 percent, according to the SBA.

SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years and are available to entities without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship, according to the SBA.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications here.

The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 21.