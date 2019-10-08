SC car dealership offers free Bible and AR-15 with purchase: 'God Guns and America!’

Buy a vehicle at Carolina Ford, get a free Bible - and an AR-15.

The South Carolina dealership posted their “latest greatest” promotion on Facebook last week, saying the deal is good through November.

“For the months of October and November, Carolina ford will be giving away a Bible, an American Flag and a Smith & Wesson AR with every vehicle purchased!!!!” Carolina Fords posted. “So if you have been waiting for a great deal on a new or pre-owned vehicle then now is the time to jump on it.”

The IndexJournal reports customers will get a $400 voucher for the purchase of a Smith & Wesson AR-15 from Locked-N-Loaded in Abbeville, as opposed to receiving the rifle on site. The gun shop runs background checks, according to WHNS.

In one post, a man is seen holding up part of an American flag while another man stands holding a Bible in one hand and a gun in the other.

“Love this promo! And a good reason to buy another Ford truck,” one person commented.

“Can’t wait for the lawsuits when your company is held liable for a shooting!” wrote another.

The dealership says those interested in the promotion may call (864) 369-7376