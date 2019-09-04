SC deputies capture young gator and name it Dorian

Berkeley County Animal Control officers responded Wednesday in the hours before Hurricane Dorian approached the South Carolina coastline to an unwelcome subject.

But it wasn’t the kind you’d expect.

“We tried to tell you all...there is zero-tolerance for looters!” a tongue-in-cheek post on the agency’s Facebook page stated. “Even those looters with a tail...and claws.”

Officers were able to capture the three-and-a-half-foot alligator they named -- what else? -- Dorian. The state’s Department of Natural Resources helped in relocating little Dorian to a safer area.

