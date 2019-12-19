S.C. man in hospice granted final wish of getting baptized

An at-home hospice patient said he was missing something in his life, so staff members at Spartanburg Regional came together to grant his last wish.

Jenis Grindstaff said he wanted to be baptized before his battle with cancer is over.

Grindstaff said he spent time in the Navy in Cuba and Guantanamo and 25 years as an air traffic controller. He said he’s always loved Jesus, but he had never been baptized.

"The rest of his family, his brothers and sisters, have been baptized, and for some reason or another, he just never got around to getting it done," said his son, Craig.

Spartanburg Regional learned of his wish and took him to the hospice home, using the hospice special needs fund.

There, Chaplain Terrell Jones baptized him.

"It's about our patients' wishes," Jones said. "We're grateful to honor Mr. Grindstaff's wishes."

The video of Grindstaff's baptism has gone viral online. More than 200,000 people have watched the video.

"If I reach one person, it's a great deal," Grindstaff said.

For now, Grindstaff says he may pass some time drawing, as he imagines heaven.

“Streets of gold, and all that,” he said.