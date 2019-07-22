SHINE files operating license application with federal regulators to produce medical isotopes

SHINE Medical Technologies LLC announced on Monday that the company has filed an application with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to produce medical isotopes.

SHINE plans to produce molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), iodine-131 and xenon-133, at its production facility in Janesville. SHINE broke ground on the facility in May.

The facility will be the first of its kind in the world. It will utilize the company’s patented technology to produce isotopes used in more than 40 million medical imaging procedures every year. There are only four major facilities in the world that produce Mo-99. It is used in heart stress tests, cancer staging and other medical applications.

“SHINE’s fusion-fission technology enables us to produce Mo-99 more safely, cleanly and efficiently than conventional reactor-based technologies,” said Greg Piefer, founder and CEO of SHINE. “The completion of this milestone should signal to the market that SHINE is on track to help end isotope shortages once the Janesville production facility, capable of producing more than one-third of global demand for Mo-99, is online.”