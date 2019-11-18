SILVER ALERT: 66-year-old man goes missing while visiting family in Madison

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 66-year-old man in Madison Monday night.

Andrew J. Alexander was last seen at his family’s home in the 2000 block of McKenna Boulevard. Authorities say he went for a walk and hasn’t been heard from since.

Alexander lives in Illinois and is unfamiliar with the Madison area, authorities say.

He is described as being about 5’11’’, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, gray, short beard and mustache, last wearing black pants, brown boots, and a black and white baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.