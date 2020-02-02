SILVER ALERT: 70-year-old Robert Butler

A Silver Alert has been issued has been issued for 70-year-old Robert Butler.

He is a white man with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 6'2" and weighs about 235 pounds.

Butler was last seen wearing jeans with holes in them, brown shoes, a dark green/gray jacket with the name "Clayton" on it, and wearing glasses.

Officials say he is missing from Rib Lake, Wisconsin. He left Sunday morning at about 8:30, with his wallet and keys. He does not have a cell phone. Butler also has Dementia.

According to a release, Butler "has become verbally hostile" and has said he was leaving for Florida.

Butler was last seen in a 1999 teal Plymouth Voyager. It has Wisconsin plates 132ZLF.

If you have any information about Butler's whereabouts, contact the Taylor County Sheriff's Office at 715-748-2200 Ext. 5.

So far, no photos of Butler have been released to the media.