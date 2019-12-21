FOUND SAFE: Silver alert for 73-year-old Oshkosh woman cancelled

Nancy Hansen has been found safe.

------------

A silver alert has been issued statewide for 73-year-old Nancy Hansen.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, she is about 5'6" and weighs 130 pounds. She has green eyes, gray/white hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with no markings, black winter hat, blue jeans and tan shoes.

She is driving a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu with Wisconsin license plate 47340DS.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Oshkosh Police Dept. at 920-236-5700.