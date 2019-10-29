SILVER ALERT: 75-year-old man missing after not showing up to get medical supplies

Authorities issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old in Oshkosh.

William A. Moyle was supposed to visit a medical supply store in Oshkosh to get a CPAP machine around 2:30 p.m. But authorities say he never arrived, nor did he return home.

Moyle drives a tab 2012 Toyota Camry with WI license plate number 888WXY with an Ireland decal in back window.

Moyle is described as white, bald, wearing a long-sleeve brown flannel checkerboard shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If you know where he is contact Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

