SILVER ALERT: 77-year-old missing after not arriving at Dick's Repair near Beloit

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old Beloit man Thursday.

Rock County Sheriff's Office says Holgar "Fred" Nielsen was last seen in Beloit.

Authorities say Nielsen left his home around noon to go to Dick's Repair in Brodhead to repair a chainsaw, but he never arrived.

Frederick is driving a 1999 blue Chevrolet, WI license plate 34923D.

Fredrick is described as 5'10", 135 pounds with blue eyes, brown/gray short hair, facial hair, wears glasses and has a mole on right ear. He was last seen wearing a gold jacket, black baseball cap, blue jeans, glasses and walks with a cane.