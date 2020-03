A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old man in Racine County Friday.

Cesario Cisneros was last seen leaving his home on foot on Howland Avenue in Racine around 4:30 p.m.

Cisneros is about 5'03" tall, 205 pounds, with brown eyes, brown/gray hair and gray stubble.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Racine Police Department at (262)886-2300.