SILVER ALERT: 80-year-old man missing, last seen in Door Co.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing Donald Pardonner, 80, last seen in Door County Wednesday.

Pardonner was last seen on Grove Road in the township of Liberty Grove, and left in his vehicle in an unknown direction of travel with no cellphone.

Pardonner was driving a 2005 Black Honda CRV license plate B0RNFR. The rear spare tire on back has no cover.

Pardonner is a white male about 5' 09" tall, 164 lbs with blue eyes, white hair, beard, and wears glasses.

