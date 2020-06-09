SILVER ALERT: 89-year-old Madison resident missing

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old man last seen on Mineral Point Road in Madison Tuesday.

Authorities say Albert Ellingboe left his home on Mineral Point Road and is possibly driving to a farm in Mineral Point, Wisconsin.

Ellingboe is driving a 2015 gold Dodge Caravan, WI license plate 392-DGW.

He is white, male, 6'0", with blue eyes, white/short hair, and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing blue shirt, suspenders, and blue jeans. he is also hard of hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Madison at 608-255-2345.