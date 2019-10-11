SILVER ALERT: Missing 63-year-old man from Waukesha Co.

A Silver Alert has been issued for missing Joseph Lunowa, 63 of Merton in Waukesha County last seen on Thursday.

Lunowa is described as 5' 7" tall ,150 pounds with blue eyes and brown, short hair.

Lunowa be wearing a green windbreaker or a leather Green Bay Packer jacket. He also may be wearing a Green Bay Packer or Wisconsin Badger hat. Authorities say Lunowa typically wears blue jeans.

Authorities say Lunowa is on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waukesha County Sheriff's Office at 262-446-5070 or 911.

