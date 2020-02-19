SILVER ALERT: Missing 77-year-old last seen in Mayville in Dodge Co.

Authorities have released new information about the disappearance of a 77-year-old man who was last seen in Mayville in Dodge County two days ago.

A Silver Alert was issued for John J. Bachhuber after his family reported that he had gone missing from his home on Feb. 17, according to the Mayville Police Department.

The day after the alert was issued, Mayville Police received two tips from citizens saying they had seen Bachhuber walking southbound on STH 67 near Dunn Road between 11 p.m. Feb. 15 and 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Mayville Police and Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area using K9 teams, but did not find Bachhuber.

A RAVE emergency communication, otherwise known as a automated phone call, was broadcasted to residents within five miles of the search area alerting residents to check their property.

A two-mile canvass was also conducted by law enforcement of nearby buildings.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of John Bachhuber, please contact the Mayville Police Department at (920) 387-7903. Police are also asking for photos of Bachhuber.