SILVER ALERT: Missing 77-year-old man last seen in Dodge Co.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old man in Mayville in Dodge County Monday.

The U.S. Department of Justice says John J. Bachhuber was last seen at his home on Walnut Street in Mayville around 1 p.m. last Saturday.

Authorities say Bachhuber does not have a vehicle, that he can walk and is known to frequent the Mayville Piggly Wiggly.

Bachhuber is described as about 5'07", 130 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He is missing lower teeth, and may be wearing prescription eyeglasses.

He was last seen wearing a grey coat.

If you know where he is, call Mayville Police Department at 920-387-7903.