SILVER ALERT: Missing 80-year-old last seen at Princeton Club in new Berlin

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old from Waukesha County Wednesday evening.

Stefan Diettrich was last seen driving a 2019/ Silver Subaru Outback with a WI license plate 775-GTZ.

Authorities say Diettrich was last seen at a Princeton Club at 14999 W. Beloit Rd. in the City of New Berlin.

Diettrich is described as 5'09", 175 lbs, with blue eyes and white short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of South Milwaukee at 414-768-8060.

