UPDATE: Silver alert canceled after missing 82-year-old man found

A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing 82-year-old man was found in Washington County, Wis. Monday evening.

The alert was issued after Fred Janzen Jr. disappeared after leaving son's house around 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wallace Lake Road in West Bend, Washington County.

It was first reported that he was supposed to drive to his own house but never arrived, according to the Wisconsin DOJ.

Several hours later the DOJ released an update, saying Janzen was found.