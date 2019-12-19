FOUND SAFE: 85-year-old man found after going missing

A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 85-year-old man who was found safe and sound in northern Wisconsin Thursday.

James Joseph Wanek went missing while returning home from his cottage, following his son in his own car in Allouez in Brown County, authorities say.

This was the second time Wanek has disappeared on Thursday. Authorities say Wanek had gotten lost on his way to the cottage and didn't know his way home.

Wanek's children told authorities that they have noticed that he is starting to become forgetful and confused.