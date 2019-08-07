SILVER ALERT: Missing Illinois woman last seen in Milton

Authorities are looking for a missing 86-year-old woman from Illinois who used a bank card at a Milton convenience store.

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for Grace Koath of Algonquin, Illinois.

Authorities say she was last seen using a bank card at the Mini Mart in Milton at 9 a.m. Wednesday. At the time, she asked the clerk for directions to Edgerton.

Koath is described as 5'2" and weighs 140 pounds.

She is driving a blue 2008 Saturn Vue with Illinois plates: DU6218.

Anyone with information on Koath is asked to call the Algonquin Police Department at 847-658-4531.