SILVER ALERT: Missing Indiana couple last seen in Janesville

Authorities are asking for help to locate a missing Indiana couple who were last seen Sunday morning.

William and Jane Wallace, both 80 years old, were stopped by police in Janesville for driving 25 m.p.h. in a 55 m.p.h. zone on Saturday. The couple is from Plymouth, Indiana.

Police helped set them up in a hotel for the night. The Wallaces checked out of the hotel around 8 a.m. Sunday and have not been seen or heard from since. They do not own a cell phone.

William Wallace is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Jane Wallace is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

The Wallaces were traveling in a gray 2014 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate number TF644.

If you have any information, please contact the Plymouth, Indiana Police Department at 574-936-3187 or call 9-1-1.