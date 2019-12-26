SILVER ALERT: Missing elderly man last seen in Poynette, Wis.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 68-year-old man last seen in Poynette, Wis. Thursday evening.

Kenneth Russell Nelson was last seen leaving his apartment on Hillside Terrace around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say Nelson left his cell phone at home. They can no longer ping Nelson's medical pendant because the batteries inside have died.

Nelson is about 5 feet tall, with a full beard, blue eyes and weighing about 200 pounds. He has a scar on his abdomen and a scar on both his calves.

He was last seen wearing a jacket, with an orange bomber hat and unknown pants. The Department of Justice originally reported that he was wearing a Santa suit, but later provided an update that he was only wearing a jacket, hat and pants - and not a Santa suit.

If you know where Nelson might be you are asked to contact Poynette Police Department at 608-742-4166 Ext 1.