SLIDESHOW: A peaceful protest gives way to a violent night

A peaceful daytime protest on Saturday gave way to a violent night as the sun started to go down.

Protesters had gathered around mid-day to express their outrage over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis earlier this week.

As it wound down, according to the Madison Police Department, approximately 150 people remained and began damaging property and looting. Officers dressed in riot gear fired tear gas at demonstrators, some of whom were volleying rocks and chairs.

Here is a look at both the daytime peaceful protest and the violence that broke out at night from the eyes of people who were there: