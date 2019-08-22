SLOOW DOWN: Sloth Exhibit opens at Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Henry Vilas Zoo now has its very own sloth exhibit, the Madison-area zoo announced Thursday.
While the zoo had sloths previously, this is the first time they have their own digs.
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you can find the Hoffman’s two-toed sloth in the main free flight area.
According to Henry Vilas Zoo:
”Why rush into the weekend? Stop racing around! Stop with all your silly plans and SLOWLY, carefully make your way to the Aviary and check out the new SLOTH EXHIBIT!
Our Hoffman’s two-toed sloth has lived at a few places around the Zoo and just upgraded to digs of her own! Sloth are nocturnal but Aviary guests can view her taking it easy in the main free flight area.”