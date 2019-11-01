Multiple fights at Madison East High School spurs calls for backup

An initial fight between three students evolved into a larger situation at Madison East High School on Halloween, according to the Madison Police Department.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said a school resource officer called for backup at 12:22 p.m. after multiple fights broke out in the cafeteria. Ten police officers responded to the school.

DeSpain said parents of one student in the fighting were a part of the situation, but its not clear if either actively beat anyone.

One student had to be taken to a hospital after suffering a medical emergency during the fighting.

No arrests have been made, but the SRO is in the process of reviewing surveillance video.