SSM Health Fish Hatchery Rd. project moves forward

SSM Health is hoping the City of Madison will approve construction to replace its nearly 60-year-old clinic on Fish Hatchery Road.

They plan to file a formal land use application this week. The approval process could take three to four months. SSM Health hopes to break ground in Spring 2020.

“We are excited to be taking the next steps in our project,” says Damond Boatwright, Regional President for SSM Health in Wisconsin. “We have worked closely with the neighborhood and the City of Madison during our planning process.”

SSM Health plans to build a five-story 180,000 square-foot building located along Fish Hatchery Road. It will include specialty programs like oncology and orthopedics back to the South Side. SSM Health officials say they were moved off-site nearly a decade ago.

It will be located on their property just north of the existing clinic.

