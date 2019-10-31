SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison names new president

Kyle Nondorf is the new president of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison.

SSM Health made the announcement on Thursday.

Nondorf was with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma since 2004. He began as an Administrative Fellow and currently serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer.

He will begin his new role at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison in December.

Nondorf will replace Jon Rozenfeld who recently resigned to return home to Chicago. Rozenfeld will stay in his position until Nondorf arrives to ensure a smooth transition.

Nondorf will be responsible for setting the strategic direction for the hospital and assuring alignment with our broader organizational priorities. He will lead the vision and strategy of day-to-day operations within St. Mary’s Hospital, including operational and clinical integration of services to achieve exceptional outcomes.