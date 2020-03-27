SSM Health asks possible COVID-19 patients not to visit Lake Delton urgent care clinic

Health officials from SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Baraboo are asking anyone who suspects they may have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to someone with the virus to not seek services at the SSM Health Urgent Care facilities at 530 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South.

SSM Health is offering online virtual screening - officials ask anyone experiencing a cough, fever, cold or flu-like symptoms to use that service.

This change is a temporary measure to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and to continue to promote the safety of patients, health care workers and communities.

The Lake Delton Urgent Care facilities will remain open to care for urgent health concerns such as fractures, cuts, minor injuries or traumas, headaches and other non-respiratory health concerns.

Health officials said if someone has a concern about exposure to the coronavirus, they should use the Virtual COVID-19 online evaluation available at no cost at www.ssmhealth.com/access/virtual-visits. The online screening tool asks patients a series of questions to help identify whether they may need to receive an in-person evaluation.

Those who do not have internet access can use Dean on Call, a 24-hour Medical Helpline, for virtual evaluation by calling 608-250-1393 or 1-800-576-8773.