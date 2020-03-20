SSM Health provider tests positive for COVID-19

A physician with SSM Health has tested positive for COVID-19, the health system confirmed.

In a statement Friday, SSM Health said the physician, whose name was not released, was not showing symptoms while still seeing patients. As the symptoms developed the physician, contacted SSM to alert them and self-quarantine. A test later confirmed the virus.

SSM Health says it is working with Public Health Madison & Dane County to identify and contact all staff and patients who many have come in contact with the individual.

