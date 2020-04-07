SSM Health puts out call for hand-sewn masks

SSM Health plans to start accepting hand-sewn masks made by volunteers looking for a way to help those in medical community as they battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are truly inspired and blessed by the outpouring of support we have seen from the communities we serve,” the hospital statement read. “Your support is truly inspiring, and we are grateful to each of you for offering your time and talents to us.”

According to the health system, more than 1,600 people have volunteered their time already to help make the masks, which would be used outside the clinical setting.

Anyone willing to help is asked to register and coordinate a way to drop of the masks with SSM Health’s Volunteer Services. They can be reached by emailing volunteermadison@ssmhealth.com or by calling 608-258-6640. Curbside drop-off will be available.

In addition to the handmade masks, SSM Health says it is accepting donations of the following items (all items must be unopened and in their original packaging):

